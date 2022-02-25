AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

MITT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 319,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,986. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $141.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MITT. BTIG Research lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

In other news, Director Joseph Lamanna bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

