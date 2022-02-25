AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will announce $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. AGCO reported earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $22.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.67. AGCO has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $158.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

