Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 5.8%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 210,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,914,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

AGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $667.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

