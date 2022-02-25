Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.70

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and traded as low as $24.50. Agile Group shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 407 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Agile Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.