Agilent Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Shares of A opened at $128.15 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average of $155.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.