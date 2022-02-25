Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $51.29. 289,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,673. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after buying an additional 462,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

