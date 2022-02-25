Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 69.33% from the stock’s previous close.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.95.

AEM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. 373,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,673. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

