Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given a C$66.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has been given a C$66.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.10.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching C$65.84. 1,450,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$58.02 and a 1-year high of C$89.95. The company has a market cap of C$29.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at C$711,120.60. Insiders sold a total of 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745 in the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

