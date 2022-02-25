Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.79

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.79 and traded as high as C$4.86. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 273,409 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$448.57 million and a PE ratio of -35.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

