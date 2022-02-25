Aion Price Hits $0.0797 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Aion has a market cap of $39.98 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,279.62 or 1.00110862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00069826 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00237256 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00142477 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00288601 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00026796 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

