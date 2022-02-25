Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,141,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $235.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.61 and its 200-day moving average is $281.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.44 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

