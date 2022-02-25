Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of ATSG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.22. 594,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,992. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In other news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
