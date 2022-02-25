Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $1,135,624.92 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,135,624.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.09. 6,168,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,615. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.57 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Airbnb by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

