Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,229,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,291 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 63,434.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

AKBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

