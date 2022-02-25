Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 877,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.