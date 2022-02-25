Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

