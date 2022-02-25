Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.05, but opened at $66.49. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Alarm.com shares last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 2,139 shares changing hands.

ALRM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.