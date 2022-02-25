Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.60). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.71 EPS.

ALBO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $645.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $8,959,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,142.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 128,321 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after buying an additional 122,502 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

