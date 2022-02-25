Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Tops $199.99 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $199.99 million and $38.44 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00276033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00088971 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,069,591,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.