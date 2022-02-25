Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $188.39 million and $48.93 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00263161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00088542 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004894 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,069,591,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

