Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Position Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 227,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.36% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 710,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,696,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 134.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 978,529 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,950 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $237.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

