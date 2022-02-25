Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,721. Alector has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alector by 54.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alector by 42.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alector by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Alector by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alector by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

