Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,721. Alector has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alector by 54.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alector by 42.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alector by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Alector by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alector by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

About Alector (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

See Also

Earnings History for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.