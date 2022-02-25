Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 11,354 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.73% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 17,659.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,469,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after buying an additional 2,455,693 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after buying an additional 131,693 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the period.

Shares of PXH opened at $21.54 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

