Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 11,739 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000.

BSCM opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

