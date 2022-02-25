Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 749 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $311.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.23 and its 200 day moving average is $363.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

