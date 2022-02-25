Alexandria Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.34). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

