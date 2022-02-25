Alexandria Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $216.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.87. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.