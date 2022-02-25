Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 3,082 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $219.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

