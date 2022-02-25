Alexandria Capital LLC Grows Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after buying an additional 861,787 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,410,000 after buying an additional 833,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.