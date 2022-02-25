Alexandria Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams Companies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $31.02.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

