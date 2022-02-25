Alexandria Capital LLC Has $10.38 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.34% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock opened at $268.16 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $238.04 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.85.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.