Alexandria Capital LLC Has $11.95 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises about 1.1% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $305.28 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.94 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.22.
In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
