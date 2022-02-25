Alexandria Capital LLC Has $11.95 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises about 1.1% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $305.28 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.94 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.22.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

