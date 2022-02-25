Alexandria Capital LLC Has $21.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,404 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $21,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $35,437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,272,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the period.

SPTS opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

