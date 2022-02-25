Alexandria Capital LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 62,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.4% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 75,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

