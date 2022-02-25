Alexandria Capital LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.36 and its 200-day moving average is $163.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

