Alexandria Capital LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $38.38.
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.