Alexandria Capital LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after buying an additional 741,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,381,000 after buying an additional 1,152,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after buying an additional 457,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.