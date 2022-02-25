Alexandria Capital LLC Has $9.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.