Alexandria Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

