Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 2,410 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,612 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $128.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $139.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

