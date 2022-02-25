Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 6,470 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,946 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.93. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $424.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

