Alexandria Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 69,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 37,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

NYSE DIS opened at $148.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

