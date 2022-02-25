Alexandria Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,109,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,564,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

