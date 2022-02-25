Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after buying an additional 2,355,046 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after acquiring an additional 753,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 523,057 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after acquiring an additional 357,588 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.18 and a 200 day moving average of $245.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.