Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $189.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.