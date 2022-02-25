Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 3,440 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.91. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

