Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 476 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of American Tower by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 321,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,541,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $231.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

