Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 4,962 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.94 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

