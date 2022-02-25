Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,185,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 116,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $205.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.