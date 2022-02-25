Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,744,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 779,466 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $40,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

AQN opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

